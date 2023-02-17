Home

Adani Green Energy To Disclose Refinancing Plans After Fiscal End: Report

In the past few weeks, the dollar bonds that Adani firms issued have dropped sharply in value although they have pared back some losses in recent days. Rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's this month revised their outlooks to negative from stable for some of the group's companies.

New Delhi: Crisis-hit Adani Group’s clean energy arm Adani Green Energy has a refinancing plan and the company will disclose after the fiscal year ends, an executive of the embattled Adani group told bondholders on a call on Thursday, Reuters reported quoting two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

After being hit by the storm unleashed by short-seller Hindenburg Research on 24 January 2023, Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

As per the sources quoted by Reuters, Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group will refinance existing bonds through a 15-year amortizing private placement. Adani Green Energy bonds due in 2024 and offering a 4.375 per cent coupon jumped on Thursday to 84.5 cents on the dollar from 75 a day earlier, according to Tradeweb data, said the report.

Seven of the major listed companies of Adani Group lost over $120 billion in market value since the publication of Hindenburg Research report accusing the conglomerate of illegally using offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Adani Group has rejected the concerns of over-leverage and denied any wrongdoing.

