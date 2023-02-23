Adani Green Gets Green Signal From Sri Lanka To Install Two Power Plants Worth $442 Million

Home

Adani Group officials are in Colombo evaluating multiple projects with Sri Lanka, as per Reuters. The conglomerate is also involved in building a $700 million terminal project at Sri Lanka's largest port.

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd, the clean and renewable energy arm of the embattled Adani Group has received approval from Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment to set up two wind power plants with an investment of $442 million, as per a statement issued by the board.

“The two wind power plants of 350 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in two years and accordingly, they will be added to the national grid by 2025,” the statement added.

Power cuts have been very common in Sri Lank throughout the last one year as the country struggled to generate sufficient amounts of thermal and coal power, which has pushed the government to fast-track renewable energy projects. Power tariffs were hiked by 66 per cent in the island nation last week even as the country struggles to find a way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

This wind power project by Adani Green Energy will generate 1,500 to 2,000 new job opportunities, said the Sri Lankan Board of Investment. The island nation also aims to export renewable energy from its northern areas to southern India.

The seven major listed companies of Adani Group have lost nearly $125 billion in market value after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Even though the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, and called the action a “calculated attack” on India, the apple-to-airport conglomerate has still a long way to go ahead to recover from the damage it suffered.

Hindenburg Research published its report titled “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History” on 24 January 2023, just days ahead of the Rs 20,000 crore follow on public (FPO) by flagship Adani Enterprises. Even though the FPO was fully subscribed, the group eventually scrapped the public offering citing the current market volatility.

