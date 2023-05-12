Home

Adani Group Aims To Raise $2.5 Billion Through Sale Of Shares In Four Group Companies: Report

Adani stocks have steadily recovered over the past few weeks indicating a waning effect of the Hindenburg report.

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is mulling to raise as much as $2.5 billion through sale of shares in four group companies, the Mint reported quoting sources. This comes after the flagship company, Adani Enterprises, was forced to scrap a fully subscribed FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore following an unprecedented attack by a U.S.-based short seller.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission have already announced plans to raise an unspecified amount through private placements, sources said, the report added.

“To start with, the group will raise about $1 billion through the issuance of fresh equity in a private placement of shares,” said one of the two sources mentioned in the report. The person said that the boards of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will meet this Saturday “to take an enabling resolution” to raise a total of around $2.5 billion in FY24.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports board will discuss the fundraising plan next week, the person added.

The three companies, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, said across Wednesday and Thursday that their boards would meet on 13 May at Ahmedabad to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds by issuing equity shares through a private placement such as qualified institutional placement (QIP), preferential allotment or a combination of methods.

Adani Ports is yet to make an announcement.

“The group plans to raise $1 billion via share sales in Adani Transmission, Adani Green and Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports. The proceeds from this $1 billion will be primarily used to partly fund the group’s $3.8 billion capex planned for FY24. The balance capex will be funded through the issuance of fresh bonds,” said the first person mentioned in the report.

“The companies are taking the enabling resolution from their boards for the equity fundraising now because once demands or offers start coming from potential investors (at the right price), the companies should be able to raise the amounts immediately,” the first person added.

As per norms, a board resolution and shareholder approval are mandatory for QIPs.

While explaining the rationale behind the timing of the board meetings amid the company’s stocks recovering from their losses, the person said that “If the board resolutions are not taken in advance, it often unnecessarily delays the fundraising process by over 30 days which, in turn, may again expose the stocks to unwanted market volatility.”

On 24 January 2023, New York-based Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Indian conglomerate of stock manipulation, illegal parking of money in offshore accounts, and raised concerns about the group’s high debt levels. The hullaballoo following the report wiped out over $140 billion in market value from the Adani Group.

The group is now planning to raise most of the $2.5 billion via QIPs, issuing new shares to large offshore funds, including asset managers, private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds, as per the Mint report.

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the scheduled Adani-Hindenburg case today, 12 May 2023. And the boards of three Adani group companies have planned their meetings tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had on 2 March 2023 asked the markets regulator to probe Hindenburg’s allegations of stock “price manipulation” by the Adani group and lapses in regulatory disclosures within two months.

Adani stocks have steadily recovered over the past few weeks indicating a waning effect of the Hindenburg report.

