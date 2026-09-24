Adani Group bets BIG on West Bengal with Rs 1 lakh cr investment by 2035; 2,000-Bed hospital, ports and more projects in pipeline

The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 in sectors including ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

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The Adani Group is planning to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, marking a major expansion of the conglomerate’s presence in the state. The investment is expected to cover several sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, ports, logistics, power and other businesses.

The proposed expansion comes as West Bengal steps up efforts to attract large private investments in sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and energy.

2,000-bed hospital in New Town

One of the major Adani projects in Bengal is a 2,000-bed hospital in New Town, Kolkata. According to a report by The Telegraph, around 1,000 beds could be reserved for economically weaker patients, while the remaining beds would be used for commercial services.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend Rs 4,000 crore on the multi-speciality ‘Adani Arogya Mandir’, and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Further, the facility will also include a medical college, along with advanced research and healthcare facilities. “We will invest over 4,000 crore rupees in this hospital, college, and research facility,” Adani said.

Adani looking at ports and logistics

The Economic Times reported in June that the Adani Group was exploring investments in ports, logistics, cement, power distribution and transmission, as well as data centres in the state. The group has also shown interest in the proposed deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabar in East Midnapore. The site is being considered as an alternative to the earlier Tajpur port proposal.

Adani Ports already has a presence at Kolkata’s Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port and has secured a five-year operation and maintenance contract there.

Earlier investment plans

The Adani Group had previously announced plans to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in Bengal over a decade. In 2022, Gautam Adani said the investment would cover areas such as port infrastructure, data centres, undersea cables, digital innovation centres, warehouses and logistics parks. The group already had an edible oil plant in Haldia through Adani Wilmar at the time.

Focus on infrastructure and jobs

The group also announced its support for the restoration of Kolkata’s historic Writers’ Building. The building was originally used as an administrative office by the East India Company and later housed offices of the West Bengal government.

The proposed investments come as the West Bengal government is pushing to attract large industrial projects and create more employment. The state government recently allotted land to 33 industries, with proposed investments of around Rs 60,000 crore and an expected 62,000 jobs, according to the chief minister.

Adani’s planned expansion could add to this investment pipeline, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, logistics and energy.

For the group, Bengal also offers access to eastern and northeastern markets and important transport and port links.

The proposed projects will be developed over several years, with the investment target extending up to 2035. The actual amount invested will depend on project approvals, land availability, clearances and the progress of individual projects.