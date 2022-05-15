New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate on Sunday clinched a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India for USD 10.5 billion, marking ports-to-energy conglomerate’s entry into the cement sector. Post regulatory approval for the deal, it stands to become the second-largest cement maker in the country in one shot- with a combined pan India capacity of 66 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in the highly competitive, fragmented and price-sensitive market, according to an Economic Times report.Also Read - Adani Group Set To Buy 49% Stake In Quintillion Business Media For Undisclosed Amount

“Our belief in the India story is unshakeable. Combining @Holcim’s cement assets in India with our green energy and logistics will make us the world’s greenest cement company. Jan Jenisch has been terrific to work with. We welcome the @AmbujaCementACL & @ACCLimited teams,” Gautam Adani tweeted after clinching the deal. Also Read - Adani Group Acquires Franchise In UAE T20 League

Our belief in the India story is unshakeable. Combining @Holcim‘s cement assets in India with our green energy and logistics will make us the world’s greenest cement company. Jan Jenisch has been terrific to work with. We welcome the @AmbujaCementACL & @ACCLimited teams. pic.twitter.com/iThyLp92iV — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 15, 2022

Also Read - Riding Adani Green Wave, Gautam Adani Becomes Richest Asian Billionaire Ever

Adani has in the last couple of years diversified beyond core business of operating ports, power plants and coal mines into airports, data centres and clean energy. The group last year set up two cement subsidiaries – Adani Cementation Ltd which was planning to set up two cement units at Dahej in Gujarat and Raigarh in Maharashtra; and Adani Cement Ltd.

The deal will make billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate the second largest player in the domestic cement sector with acquiring the joint control of Holcim’s two Indian step-down firms ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement.