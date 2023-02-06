Home

Adani Group Companies Promoters Prepay $1.1 Billion To Release Pledged Shares: Report

New Delhi: In order to release their pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green and Adani Transmission, the promoters of Adani Group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time, reported Moneycontrol.

According to Adani Group, this has been done “in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares,” the report added.

It also said that this prepayment of $1.114 billion of share-backed facility ahead of maturity in September 2024, about 168 million shares (12 per cent stake) of the promoters’ holding in Adani Ports, 27.56 million shares (3 per cent stake) in Adani Green Energy and 11.77 million shares (1.4 per cent stake) in Adani Transmission will be released.

