New Delhi: Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently probing some of the companies belonging to Adani group, the Central government has said. The markets regulator is investigating some Adani group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI regulations, the Parliament was informed. However, Adani group has denied receiving any communication from SEBI, as per an IANS report.

