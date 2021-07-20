New Delhi: Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is currently probing some of the companies belonging to Adani group, the Central government has said. The markets regulator is investigating some Adani group companies with regard to compliance with SEBI regulations, the Parliament was informed. However, Adani group has denied receiving any communication from SEBI, as per an IANS report.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Board Expected to Make BIG Announcement on Result Date Today
- Apart from this, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is also probing certain entities under the laws administered by it, the IANS reported.
- The details were disclosed by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on the opening day of Monsoon Session.
- However, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not probing these companies, IANS reported.
- Meanwhile, in response, the Adani group denied having received any communication or information requests from the SEBI recently.
- “We have always been transparent with all our regulators and have full faith in them. While we have always been fully compliant with the applicable SEBI regulations, we have made full disclosures to SEBI on specific information requests from them in the past. However, we have not received any communication or information requests recently,” an Adani group spokesperson was quoted as saying by IANS.
- “With regard to the DRI matter, it issued a show cause notice to Adani Power about five years back. Subsequently, the DRI passed an order in favour of Adani Power, confirming that there is no over-valuation of equipment,” Adani group spokesperson said.
- “The department has approached the Tribunal and the matter stands sub judice now. Adani group is a responsible corporate citizen and strongly believes in compliance with applicable laws and adheres to prudent corporate governance framework,” the spokesperson added.