Home

Business

Adani Group Hires Grant Thornton For Independent Audit: Report

Adani Group Hires Grant Thornton For Independent Audit: Report

Even though the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations investors remain concerned. Shares in the Adani Group's seven listed companies have cumulatively lost about $120 billion in market value in the last three weeks.

Adani Group Hires Grant Thornton For Independent Audit: Report

New Delhi: In a bid to discredit the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Adani Group has hired accountancy firm Grant Thornton for independent audits of some of its companies, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This appointment could be seen as the first major effort by the Indian conglomerate to defend itself from the sensational allegations of illegal offshore tax havens and stock manipulation made by Hindenburg Research in its report published on 24 January 2023.

Even though the Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has strongly denied the allegations investors remain concerned. Shares in the Adani Group’s seven listed companies have cumulatively lost about $120 billion in market value in the last three weeks.

You may like to read

A week ago, the Adani Group said it was considering an independent evaluation of issues relating to legal compliance, related party transactions and internal controls following the Hindenburg report. As per the sources quoted by Reuters, Grant Thornton has been hired to conduct independent audits of some Adani Group companies, adding that the audit firm will also look at whether related-party transactions at the Adani Group complied with corporate governance standards.

On Monday, Adani Group made an attempt to reassure its investors saying it had strong cashflows, that its business plans were fully funded and that it was “confident in the continued ability of our portfolio to deliver superior returns to shareholders.”

But regulatory pressure has been increasing. India’s market regulator confirmed on Monday it was investigating the report by Hindenburg, as well as market activity immediately before and after the report was published.

The U.S. short-seller’s report said it had identified numerous “undisclosed related party transactions” by both listed and private Adani companies, alleging it was in violation of Indian disclosure laws.

In its rebuttal, Adani had said “all related party transactions are at arm’s length, properly disclosed and reviewed/audited by statutory independent auditors.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.