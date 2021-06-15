New Delhi: Adani Group’s Shares took a hit after a report in the Indian national media claimed that the accounts of three foreign investors in Gautam Adani’s companies were frozen. However,

Adani Group denied that accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holding shares in the group were not frozen by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). Meanwhile, NSDL

Adani Shares Fell After Report

Three foreign funds – APMS Investment Fund, Albula Investment, and Cresta Fund – purchased shares worth Rs 43,500 crore in four companies of Adani Group. Accounts of these three overseas

Subsequently, Adani Group shares on Monday plunged between 5 per cent and 18 per cent. Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and special economic zone fell by more than 15 per cent each.

Adani Group Rejects Report

In separate communications to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), all the listed Adani Group companies said that it has confirmation from the Registrar and Transfer Agent that

the accounts have not been frozen.

“Given the seriousness of the article and its consequential adverse impact on minority investors, we requested Registrar and Transfer Agent, with respect to the status of the Demat Account

of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated 14th June, 2021, clarifying that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the

Company are not frozen,” IANS reported quoting the letter.

“We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the

investors at large and reputation of the group,” the IANS report says.

Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have written separate but similar letters to the exchanges.

The companies said that they are issuing these letters in the larger public interest and for the protection of minority investors’ interest.

NSDL Says ‘No Action’ Against Adani Group

The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in India’s Adani group of companies are not frozen, a source at the NSDL told a global news wire. The freeze is on

accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and it is not new, the source said. “NSDL hasn’t taken any action now,” the source told the global news wire, as per a report by

IANS.