New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group is reportedly planning to join the 5G telecom spectrum which may post a challenge to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, sources close to the development told news agency PTI.

The sources further added that the registration for participating in the July 26 auction of airwaves, including those capable of providing fifth-generation or 5G telecom services such as ultra-high-speed internet connectivity, closed on Friday with at least four applications.

Till now, only Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea — the three private players in the telecom sector – have applied. However, the fourth applicant is Adani Group, one of the sources said, adding that the group had recently obtained National Long Distance (NLD) and International Long Distance (ILD) licences.

But this could not be independently confirmed. Email and phone calls made to the Adani Group did not elicit any response, news agency PTI stated.

According to the auction timelines, ownership details of applicants are to be published on July 12 and the bidders should be known then.

As per the PTI report, a total of 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

The auction will be held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

Ambani and Adani, who hail from Gujarat and went on to build mega business groups, had till recently not had a direct face-off. While the former expanded from the oil and petrochemicals business into telecom and retail, the latter diversified from the ports segment to coal, energy distribution and aviation.

In the meantime, the Adani Group has in the recent months set up a subsidiary for a foray into petrochemicals — a business that Ambani’s father Dhirubhai began with before its downstream and upstream operations.

Gautam Adani, who had previously announced plans to be the world’s largest renewable energy producer by 2030, too has unveiled hydrogen ambitions. And now, if the Adani group participates in the 5G auction on July 26, it will be the first direct competition with Ambani.

The development comes after the Union Cabinet, last month, approved 5G auctions at reserve prices recommended by the sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The regulator had recommended an about 39 per cent cut in floor price for the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services. The validity of the right to use spectrum will be of 20 years.