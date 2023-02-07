Adani Group Still Eligible For Inclusion In CEMBI, JACI & JSEG Indices: JP Morgan

Home

"Per current index rules, Adani Group companies remain eligible for inclusion in CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices," JP Morgan said in the note.

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group companies, which have been facing the brunt of a brutal sell-off in the past few trading sessions following the release of a U.S. short-seller report, remain eligible for the CEMBI, JACI and JESG indices, said JP Morgan in a note on Monday.

“We continue to monitor publicly available information and liquidity of the securities, and in case of market disruption or confirmed default event.”

On Monday, Adani Enterprises’ share price was down 2.05 per cent, Adani Green and Adani Power was down 5 per cent, Adani Transmission was down 10 per cent.

Yesterday, it was reported that British bank Standard Chartered plc has stopped providing loans on the back of dollar bonds floated by Adani Group companies, reported the Economic Times. Earlier, Swiss investment banking company Credit Suisse and American CitiGroup adopted the same measure.

