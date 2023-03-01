Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report

Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report

The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be upsized to $5 billion, said the report, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow ending on Wednesday.

Updated: March 1, 2023 2:47 PM IST

By Sankunni K

Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report
Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report

New Delhi: Adani Group, hit hard following US short seller Hindenburg Research’s attack, has told creditors it has secured $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported quoting two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Also Read:

The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be upsized to $5 billion, said the report, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow ending on Wednesday.

You may like to read

This story is being updated. Come back in a while for more details.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 1, 2023 2:46 PM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 2:47 PM IST

More Stories