Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report

New Delhi: Adani Group, hit hard following US short seller Hindenburg Research’s attack, has told creditors it has secured $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported quoting two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be upsized to $5 billion, said the report, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow ending on Wednesday.

This story is being updated. Come back in a while for more details.

