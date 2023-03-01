Adani Group Tells Creditors It Secured $3 Billion Credit From Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report
The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be upsized to $5 billion, said the report, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow ending on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Adani Group, hit hard following US short seller Hindenburg Research’s attack, has told creditors it has secured $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported quoting two sources with knowledge of the matter.
Also Read:
The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be upsized to $5 billion, said the report, citing a memo that was circulated to participants as highlights of a three-day investor roadshow ending on Wednesday.
You may like to read
This story is being updated. Come back in a while for more details.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.