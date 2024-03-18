Home

Business

Adani Group To Invest Over Rs 1.2 lakh Crore In FY 2024-25; Adani Stocks To Be In Focus Today

Adani Group To Invest Over Rs 1.2 lakh Crore In FY 2024-25; Adani Stocks To Be In Focus Today

According to the report, a large portion of current announced total investments is earmarked for expansion and development of its fast-growing airports business and ports business.

Adani group

Adani stocks will be in focus today, as the company has announced plans to invest over Rs 1.2 lakh crore across its various businesses, like ports, energy, airports,cement, commodities, and media, in the financial year 2024-25 over the next 7-10 years, reported PTI.

According to the report, this investment will start from the fiscal year starting April 1, and it will double down up to USD 100 billion investment guidance in the next 7-10 years.

This investment is expected to play a major role in transforming India’s energy and transportation sector.

The projected capital expenditure for the financial year 2024-25 fiscal is 40 percent higher as compared to the portfolio estimated to have incurred in FY24.

Iin FY24 Analysts states that the portfolio is estimated to have incurred a capital expenditure of around USD 10 billion.

Adani Group Capex

Around 70 per cent of the planned capex will go into its green portfolio majorly in green hydrogen, green evacuation, renewable power and the remaining 30 per cent will be spent for investment in airports and ports businesses.

In 2023, the Adani group had USD 9.5 billion EBITDA (up 34.4 per cent year-on-year) and its net debt was reduced by 4 per cent from March 2023 to September 2023 ( According to balance sheet figures declared half yearly).

In the December quarter, the company had EBITDA growth of 63.6 per cent and 12-month EBITDA reached an all-time high of USD 9.5 billion (Rs 78,823 crore) in 2023.

Adani Group Investment

In February, the Adani group had said increasing cash flows from strong growth and robust credit profile has set the stage for unrivalled ‘Green Investment’.

The Adani group currently has 8 airports among which the Navi Mumbai airport is yet to launch. They have 14 domestic ports and further plans to boost their investment in these sectors.

The company is building the world’s largest renewable park at Khavda, Gujarat, spread across 530 square kilometers.

According to the report, a large portion of current announced total investments is earmarked for expansion and development of its fast-growing airports business and ports business.

Adani Group Stocks

Last week from March 11th to 15th, all Adani Group stocks were in red. Adani Enterprises stocks dropped by 3.7% in the last trading week and Adani Ports shed 4%, Adani Power tanked by 6.6%, and Adani Green Energy went down by 0.72%. Other stocks like Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar also went down by 2% to 5%.

Adani stocks will be in focus today and it will be interesting to see if it rallies on the market today and recovers its last week’s loss or not?

(With Inputs From PTI)

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.