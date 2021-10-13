New Delhi: The handover process of Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) is starting midnight Thursday. Airports Authority of India (AAI) will handover the airport to Adani Group. Adani group will operate the airport located in Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram for the next five decades, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Interior Designer Who Duped Her

In February 2019, the financial bid for privatizing five airports in the country was opened and it was won by Adani Enterprises. The other airports that the Adani firm got are situated in Mangaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Jaipur, the IANS reported.

Consequent to the takeover, for the next three years the employees of the AAI along with the Adani's will run the airport, after which they can either become part of the new group or get transferred to any of the other airports of the AAI, IANS reported.

Speaking to IANS, an airline official on condition of anonymity said what Adani needs to concentrate on is to increase the connectivity and the number of flights.

“As of now the present international airport terminal has facilities, which includes four aero bridges. The need of the hour is there are two terminals here. Terminal one sees the arrival of few domestic aircrafts, while terminal two has both international and domestic. The best idea would be to see that all the flights are handled from terminal two and leave the terminal one exclusively for cargo aircrafts,” said the official who has worked in a few international airports in the country.

He also added that since Air India has now been taken over by Tata’s, one will have to wait and see how much pressure the Adani’s can put on Tata’s, the IANS report says.

“If this airport has to become really successful, Adani’s should ensure there are direct flights from here to Europe, the US and to Australia through Singapore. After the Covid pandemic struck, flights to Singapore have not happened. Singapore is a crucial hub,” added the official, who did not wish to be identified, the IANS report says.