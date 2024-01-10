Home

Business

Adani Group Will Invest Over Rs 2 Lakh Crores In Gujarat In Next 5 Years: Gautam Adani at Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024

Adani Group Will Invest Over Rs 2 Lakh Crores In Gujarat In Next 5 Years: Gautam Adani at Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Gautam Adani stated that PM Modi has reoriented India to become the world’s fastest growing economy.

Gautam Adani said the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a stunning manifestation of PM Modi’s extraordinary vision.

Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2024: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 on Wednesday and said the Adani Group is expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem. He added that over the next five years, the Adani group will invest over Rs 2 Lakh Crores in Gujarat.

Trending Now

“We are expanding the green supply chain for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and creating the largest integrated, renewable energy ecosystem…Over the next five years, the Adani group will invest over Rs 2 Lakh Crores in Gujarat,” Gautam Adani said.

You may like to read

He further added that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a stunning manifestation of PM Modi’s extraordinary vision. “It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance and flawless execution. It ignited a nationwide movement as all our states march forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape,” he said.

He added that since 2014, India’s GDP has grown at 185% and per capital income at 165%. He also stated that PM Modi has reoriented India to become the world’s fastest growing economy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.