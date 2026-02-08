Home

Adani Group writes to Yunus government over unpaid electricity dues, with a warning

The Adani Group has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Power Board demanding payment of outstanding dues.

Of this total amount, US$53.2 million is included in the outstanding dues up to June of last year.

New Delhi: Ahead of the elections in Bangladesh, the Adani Group has sent a letter regarding outstanding payments. This has brought to the forefront the financial dispute between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Adani’s power plant. The Adani Group has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Power Board demanding payment of outstanding dues. They have also warned that if the outstanding payments are not made, the power supply could be jeopardized.

Adani’s letter to PDB

According to a report by Prothom Alo, on January 29, Avinash Anurag, Vice President of Adani Power Limited, sent a letter to the PDB Chairman regarding these outstanding dues. It stated that a payment of US$112.7 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) must be made immediately to ensure the continued regular operation of the power plant.

Adani Group demands outstanding dues

Of this total amount, US$53.2 million is included in the outstanding dues up to June of last year. Additionally, US$59.6 million is included for power services provided until October. Despite repeated requests for this amount, the Bangladesh Electricity Board has been unable to pay it.

In the letter, the Adani Group has warned that there is immense pressure to maintain the increasing outstanding dues for power production. Therefore, if the outstanding payments are not made, the power supply, maintenance, and partners associated with the power plant may face difficulties.

Bangladesh paid Adani US$100 million in November 2025

Last year, the Adani Group had also sent a similar letter demanding payment of outstanding dues. They had given the PDB a deadline of November 10th. They clearly stated that if the money was not received, the power supply would be shut off from November 11th. Consequently, Bangladesh paid Adani US$100 million that month, but the outstanding dues started increasing again from December.

The full payment of outstanding dues has not been made, and once again, the threat of power supply disruptions looms over Bangladesh.

Bangladesh elections on 12 February

It is worth noting that parliamentary elections are scheduled in Bangladesh on February 12. A referendum will also be held alongside the elections. This has heated up the political climate in Bangladesh. The BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and other parties are putting all their efforts into the election campaign. Meanwhile, the Awami League party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been banned. In this context, the letter from the Adani Group before the elections has raised questions about Bangladesh’s economic situation.

