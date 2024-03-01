Home

Business

Adani Group’s EBITDA Rises 34% To Rs 79,000 Crore in 2023; Big Boost In Green Energy Investments

Adani Group’s EBITDA Rises 34% To Rs 79,000 Crore in 2023; Big Boost In Green Energy Investments

EBITDA is of Rs 78,823 crore in 2023 ias compared with Rs 58,653 crore pre-tax profit in the previous year, it said in a statement.

Adani Group

Adani Group on Thursday said EBITDA of its portfolio companies increased 34 per cent to Rs 79,000 crore in the 12-month period ended December 2023.

Trending Now

EBITDA is of Rs 78,823 crore in 2023 ias compared with Rs 58,653 crore pre-tax profit in the previous year, it said in a statement.

You may like to read

“The growth was powered by the highly stable core infrastructure platform. Growing at 35.5 per cent, it generated Rs 66,208 crore (USD 8 billion) – 84 per cent of portfolio EBITDA,” it said, reported Business Standard.

International rating agencies, like S&P Global and Moody’s have upgraded the outlook for all key portfolio companies.

“The portfolio continues to remain conservatively leveraged with net debt to EBITDA as low as 2.5x,” adedd the statement.

“Higher ratings and healthy cash flows have allowed continued market access, facilitating substantial investments in the year-to-date (April 1, 2023-December 31, 2023). During this period, various portfolio companies have drawn funds worth Rs 91,290 crore from various sources, including international and domestic banks, and others,” it said.

Adani Green Energy Ltd increased operational capacity to 9,029 MW after commissioning of 551 MW at Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat.

Similarly, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has also operationalised the critical Khargar Vikhroli transmission line to connect Mumbai to the national grid, which is of network to 20,422 circuit kilometers.

Adani Total Gas Ltd increased pipeline network to 11,712-inch km, piped natural gas connections to 7.79 lakh and EV charging stations to 329.

Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) handled 23 per cent more cargo, with a record volume of 311 million tonne in the first nine months in the current fiscal.

Adani Cements added 15 per cent of 8.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA)capacity, taking total to 77.4 MTPA (76.1 MTPA under Ambuja and 1.3 MTPA under Adani Enterprises Ltd).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.