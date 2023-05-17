ZEE Sites

  • Adani Case: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For SEBI Probe Till August 14
Adani Case: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For SEBI Probe Till August 14

The Supreme Court of India today extended the deadline given for Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its probe into Adani Group till 14 August 2023.

Updated: May 17, 2023 1:48 PM IST

By Sankunni K

The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today extended the deadline given for Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its probe into Adani Group till 14 August 2023.

In an application field by the SEBI seeking at least six-months time to complete the probe, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala passed the order.

The apex court had originally allowed two months’ time on 2 March 2023, and that time-period had ended on 2 May 2023.

The court had constituted an expert committee into the matter. The bench asked the expert commitee to continue assisting the Court and directed that the copies of the report submitted by the expert committee headed by former SC judge Justice AM Sapre should be shared with the parties of the case and their counsels.

The Supreme Court further directed the market regulator to submit a status report regarding the investigation carried out so far.

Even though Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for SEBI, requested for at least six months’ extension, the bench denied it saying that it cannot grant “indefinite extension”.

“We granted 2 months and now extended it till August which makes it 5 months. If you have any genuine difficulty, tell us then”, CJI Chandrachud told the SG.

The market regulator had two days ago filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court giving additional reasons for seeking more time to probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. SEBI said that the transactions mentioned by Hindenburg Research are complex and require more time to examine.

The securities board had also denied the allegation made by the petitioner that it had been investigating Adani since 2016.

SEBI said the investigation actually pertained to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts by 51 Indian listed companies, which did not include any listed company of Adani Group.

SEBI has informed the apex court bench that it has already approached eleven overseas regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMOU) with International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) with respect to its investigation into Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: SEBI prima facie said that the 12 transactions described in the Hindenburg report are highly complex and have many sub-transactions across numerous jurisdictions.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: Finance Ministry on Monday said it stands by its July 2021 written reply in Parliament that had stated that the stock market regulator was investigating some Adani group companies.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: “Hence, the allegation that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless. I, therefore, say and submit that reliance sought to be placed on the investigation pertaining to GDRs is wholly misplaced,” said SEBI’s affidavit in the Supreme Court.

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: SEBI dismissed the claim that it had been probing Adani Group since 2016. It said the probe done earlier was related to the issuance of global depository receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies. It also said no listed company of the Adani Group was among them.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: The markets watchdog also said that any incorrect or premature conclusion arrived at without full facts and material on record will be legally untenable. The Supreme Court had said that it was willing to extend the deadline to 3 months.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: In its application, SEBI said it needs time to conclude the probe to ensure justice keeping in mind the interests of the investors and the securities markets.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the SEBI needs six months to reach any conclusion. Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on May 12 opposed the plea seeking extension of time.

