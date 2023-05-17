Home

Adani Case: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For SEBI Probe Till August 14

The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today extended the deadline given for Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its probe into Adani Group till 14 August 2023.

In an application field by the SEBI seeking at least six-months time to complete the probe, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala passed the order.

The apex court had originally allowed two months’ time on 2 March 2023, and that time-period had ended on 2 May 2023.

The court had constituted an expert committee into the matter. The bench asked the expert commitee to continue assisting the Court and directed that the copies of the report submitted by the expert committee headed by former SC judge Justice AM Sapre should be shared with the parties of the case and their counsels.

The Supreme Court further directed the market regulator to submit a status report regarding the investigation carried out so far.

Even though Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for SEBI, requested for at least six months’ extension, the bench denied it saying that it cannot grant “indefinite extension”.

“We granted 2 months and now extended it till August which makes it 5 months. If you have any genuine difficulty, tell us then”, CJI Chandrachud told the SG.

The market regulator had two days ago filed a rejoinder affidavit in the Supreme Court giving additional reasons for seeking more time to probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. SEBI said that the transactions mentioned by Hindenburg Research are complex and require more time to examine.

The securities board had also denied the allegation made by the petitioner that it had been investigating Adani since 2016.

SEBI said the investigation actually pertained to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts by 51 Indian listed companies, which did not include any listed company of Adani Group.

SEBI has informed the apex court bench that it has already approached eleven overseas regulators under the Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MMOU) with International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) with respect to its investigation into Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms.

