Home

Business

Adani-Hindenburg Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today Petitions Seeking Investigation, SEBI’s Request For More Time To Complete Probe

live

Adani-Hindenburg Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today Petitions Seeking Investigation, SEBI’s Request For More Time To Complete Probe

Adani-Hindenburg case: Market regulator SEBI had earlier told the top court that the claim that it has been investigating Adani Group since 2016 is 'baseless'.

The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing Wednesday a bunch of petitions seeking investigation into the allegations against Gautam Adani and his business empire by Hindenburg Research. The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.