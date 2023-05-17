ZEE Sites

Adani-Hindenburg Case LIVE: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Today Petitions Seeking Investigation, SEBI’s Request For More Time To Complete Probe

Adani-Hindenburg case: Market regulator SEBI had earlier told the top court that the claim that it has been investigating Adani Group since 2016 is 'baseless'.

Updated: May 17, 2023 9:25 AM IST

By Sankunni K

The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing Wednesday a bunch of petitions seeking investigation into the allegations against Gautam Adani and his business empire by Hindenburg Research. The top court will also hear the application by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) seeking a six-month extension to conclude its probe into these allegations.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: In its application, SEBI said it needs time to conclude the probe to ensure justice keeping in mind the interests of the investors and the securities markets.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Supreme Court – Adani Hearing: Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the SEBI needs six months to reach any conclusion. Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on May 12 opposed the plea seeking extension of time.

