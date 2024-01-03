Home

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict TODAY, Judgement Reserved In Nov 2023

The Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its judgement in the Adani Hindenburg Case today, January 3, 2024 on the batch of pleas seeking independent probe in fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its first big, rather major judgement of the year 2024; the apex court will pronounce its judgement in the Adani-Hindenburg Case, on a batch of pleas demanding an independent, court-monitored probe in the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group of Companies in the Adani-Hindenburg Research report. The case was heard last year and the top court had reserved its judgement in the same, in November 2023.

Supreme Court Verdict In Adani-Hindenburg Case Today

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court of India will deliver its final judgement, which was reserved in November, 2023 in the Adani-Hindenburg Case today. The verdict was reserved by a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.

What Is The Adani-Hindenburg Case?

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.