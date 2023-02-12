Home

Adani Group’s Road To Getting Operating Rights Of 6 Airports. Top Points

File photo of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (AP Photo)

How Adani Group Entered Airports Sector: The Adani Group’s entry into the airports sector in 2019 was in no way smooth sailing as the Department of Economic Affairs, as well as Niti Ayog, put on record several objections which were later overruled, paving way for the Conglomerate to sweep the operating rights for six airports.

On December 11, 2018, the Centre’s Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) discussed the Civil Aviation Ministry’s proposal for the process to invite bids for the privatisation of the airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Department of Economic Affairs Recommendations On the Bidding Process For Privatisation Of Airports

The Department of Economic Affairs, in a note, had said, “These six airports projects are highly capital-intensive projects, hence it is suggested to incorporate the clause that not more than two airports will be awarded to the same bidder duly factoring the high financial risk and performance issues. Awarding them to different companies would also facilitate yardstick competition.”

The DEA’s note, dated December 10, 2018, to the PPPAC was submitted by a director in the department’s PPP cell.

The DEA cited the example of the Delhi and Mumbai airports, where these bids were awarded to two groups despite GMR being the only qualified bidder considering the scale of these projects. It also referred to the privatisation of Delhi’s power distribution, where the city was carved out into three zones and given to two separate companies.

However, these red flags issued by the DEA were not addressed at the PPPAC meeting.

NITI Ayog On Airport Bidding Process

The NITI Ayog had also raised concerns over the bidding process as a memo prepared by the PPP vertical of the government’s key policy think-tank- said: “A bidder lacking sufficient technical capacity can well jeopardise the project and compromise the quality of services that the government is committed to provide”.

In response to this, the PPPAC, chaired by the then DEA Secretary, noted that the EGoS (empowered group of secretaries) had already decided that “Prior airport experience may neither be made a prerequisite for bidding, nor a post-bid requirement. This will enlarge the competition for brownfield airports, which are already functional”.

How Adani Got Operating Rights For 6 AAI-Run Airports

The Adani Group outbid its rivals, including experienced players like GMR Group, Zurich Airport and Cochin International Airport Ltd by a huge margin, in each of the six bids, thereby winning the rights to operate all six airports for a period of 50 years. Again, this was a departure from the norm as in the earlier case of Delhi and Mumbai airports the tenure was 30 years, in addition to the AAI holding 26% equity in both these airports.

A year after it won the bids for the six airports, the Adani Group signed concession agreements for Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports in February 2020.

The Rise and Rise Of Adani Group Thereafter

Later, the Adani Group acquired a controlling interest in the country’s second-largest airport in Mumbai and the upcoming Greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai from the GVK Group. The GVK Group tried to prevent this takeover by signing an agreement with investors, including India’s sovereign fund (the NIIF), in October 2019. . But in less than a year, on August 31, 2020, the GVK Group signed an agreement to let Adani Enterprises acquire its stake in Mumbai airport and Navi Mumbai airport.

The Adani Group saw a meteoric rise in its fortunes in the next 24 months as it became the country’s largest private developer in terms of number of airports handled and the second largest, in terms of passenger traffic.

The Adani Group saw a meteoric rise in its fortunes in the next 24 months as it became the country's largest private developer in terms of number of airports handled and the second largest, in terms of passenger traffic.