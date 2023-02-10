Adani Group Hires US Law Firm Wachtell In Fight Against Allegation Published By Hindenburg: Report

Home

After the Hindenburg report was published, the share prices of companies in the Adani Group have dropped significantly over the past week.

Adani-Hindenburg Saga: The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group hired US-based law firm Wachtell to fight against allegations recently published against the conglomerate by short-seller Hindenburg Research, Financial Times report claimed.

As per the British daily news report, the Adani Group has hired senior lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to advise the group on how to deal with the crisis that the conglomerate is facing right now. For the unversed, the New York-based legal firm specializes in corporate law, regularly handling large and complex transactions.

After the Hindenburg report was published, the share prices of companies in the Adani Group have dropped significantly over the past week. The report alleged stock manipulation and fraud by the conglomerate.

In response to the report, the Adani Group has attacked Hindenburg as “an unethical short seller” and stated that the report by the New York-based entity was “nothing but a lie”.

The continued sell-offs in the group’s stocks have led its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Limited, to cancel a fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer.

Adani Group on January 29, in a long 413-page report, said the recent report by Hindenburg Research was not an attack on any specific company but a “calculated attack” on India, its growth story, and ambitions.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a “calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” it said.

A short seller in the securities market books gains from the subsequent reduction in the prices of shares.

(With inputs from ANI)

