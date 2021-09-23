New Delhi: Adani group has concluded the acquisition of Andhra Pradesh government’s stake of 10.4 per cent in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) for a consideration of Rs 645 crore. The announcement was made by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday, as per an IANS report.

The boards of APSEZ and GPL have also approved the merger of GPL with APSEZ, taking into consideration GPL’s valuation of Rs 120 per share and fair value of APSEZ at Rs 754.8 per share, resulting in a swap ratio of 159 shares in APSEZ for 1,000 shares in GPL for the 58.1 per cent stake held by DVS Raju and Family in GPL, as per the IANS report.

The merger, which has an appointed date of April 1, 2021 and is subject to NCLT approvals, is expected to conclude by March 31, 2022, said a statement by APSEZ, India’s largest private ports and logistics company and the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, as per the IANS report.

Earlier, in April 2021, APSEZ had acquired 31.5 per cent from Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus affiliate, and had signed an agreement for the controlling stake of 58.1 per cent held by DVS Raju and Family, IANS reported.

Post the merger of GPL and APSEZ, DVS Raju and Family will receive approximately 4.8 crore shares resulting in 2.2 per cent stake in APSEZ worth Rs 3,604 crore, according to an IANS report.

Meanwhile, Adani Transmission has won the Greentech Energy Conservation Award-2021 for its work on decarbonising the grid. Competing with the country’s major energy and transmission companies major PSUs such as NTPC, SAIL, and GAIL, Adani got the award in recognition of the company’s initiatives adopted to conserve energy, as per IANS report.

