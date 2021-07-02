New Delhi: Adani Group of Companies’ share prices remain in focus as investors are curious to know development pertaining to Gautam Adani’s company. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, and Adani Total Gas Ltd’s share prices in the stock market are being tracked by a number of investors. Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Crocodile Found Strolling Through Karnataka Village Triggers Panic, Rescued Later | Watch

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share price was at 703.05 at 4 pm on July 1. Adani Power Ltd. Share Price was at 107.80 at 4 pm on July 1. Adani Green Energy Ltd. Share Price was at 1061.75 at 4 pm on July 1. Adani Total Gas Ltd. Share Price at 968.90 at 4 pm on July 1.

Earlier this week, Chairman Gautam Adani said Adani Group has achieved its target to set up 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacities in India, four years ahead of the schedule. "In 2020, we became the largest solar company in the world. Last month (May 2021), we caught up to our renewables target of 25 GW, a full four years ahead of schedule. Our green energy arm is on track to be the world"s largest renewable energy company by 2030. No other organisation in the world has accelerated its renewables footprint as rapidly as the Adani Group," he said, as per a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) plans to expand its cargo operations and increase its market share to 40 per cent by 2025, as per an IANS report. "We intend to enhance our country coverage beyond 90 per cent, increasing market share from an existing 25 per cent at the close of 2020-21 to a projected 40 per cent by 2025," said Adani Ports' CEO Karan Adani in his message to the shareholders in the company's annual report in the last week of June, the IANS report said.