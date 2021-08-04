New Delhi: Adani Group has a number of companies listed on Share Market. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Total Gas are listed on BSE and NSE.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 13 Score: Ravi Dahiya Advances to Freestyle 57kg Quarterfinals; Neeraj Chopra Storms Into Final With 86.65m Throw

Adani Port, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission Share Prices

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. share price is at Rs 705.05 on NSE. The company’s share price is at 705.20 on BSE. Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price was at Rs 1,442.80 on NSE. On BSE, the company’s share price was Rs 1,443.00. Adani Transmission Ltd. share price is at Rs 911.50 on NSE and the company’s share price is at Rs 915.75 on BSE. Adani Green Energy Ltd. share price is at Rs 890.90 on BSE and the company’s share price is Rs 894.20 on BSE. Adani Power Ltd. share price is at Rs 91.85 on NSE and the company’s share price on Rs 92.00 on BSE. Adani Total Gas share price is at Rs 902.00 on NSE and the company’s share price is at Rs 900.65 on BSE. All the above mentioned share prices were recorded on June 3 after closing of Share Market.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has reported 77 per cent jump in net profit for the April-June quarter of Financial Year 2021-2022 on the back of higher cargo volumes and rising market share, as per IANS report. Also Read - 11-Year-Old Indian-American Girl Natasha Peri Declared One of The World's Brightest Students

The company reported Q1 FY22 net profit of Rs 1,342 crore as compared to Rs 758 crore in the years go period. Its consolidated revenue also grew to Rs 4,557 crore as compared to Rs 2,293 crore in the same period of previous year, registering a growth of 99 per cent, the IANS report says. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women's Hockey Team: When Bollywood's 'Chak De India' Moment Got Real, Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction And More