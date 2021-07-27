Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the transport and logistics arm of the diversified Adani portfolio, had successfully priced a USD 750 million senior unsecured dollar notes issuance with 20 years and 10.5 years tranches at a fixed coupon of 5.0 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Intense Morning Workout And It Will Motivate You To Stay Fit

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Details