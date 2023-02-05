Home

Business

Adani Row: From Parliament To Streets, Congress to Launch Nationwide Protests Today

Adani Row: From Parliament To Streets, Congress to Launch Nationwide Protests Today

Congress to launch protests from the Parliament to the streets today amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row

Adani row: Congress to hold nationwide protest in front of LIC offices

New Delhi: The Congress will launch protests from the Parliament to the streets on Monday amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row. The party has decided to hold countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.

Congress leaders across the country will protest outside the SBI office and LIC office, in which big leaders of the states will participate. Congress MPs will protest near the Gandhi statue in Parliament House on Monday.

Although the Congress is getting the support of other Opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

It is being argued by the Opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.

Here are some of the key details:

Congress to launch protests from the Parliament to the streets today amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from the Congress on this issue.

In Delhi, the demonstration will be held by NSUI-Youth Congress outside the SBI office and LIC office located at Parliament police station.

Opposition MPs said the government was not allowing the issue to be discussed in Parliament. After the uproar in Parliament, the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till February 6.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress and 16 opposition parties demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindunberg report against the Adani Group, alleging a scam.

(With ANI Inputs)