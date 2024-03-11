Home

Business

Adani, SBI, Maruti Suzuki,Nestle, Trent, Glenmark, Anup Engineering Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Adani, SBI, Maruti Suzuki,Nestle, Trent, Glenmark, Anup Engineering Know Share Target Price For Stocks In Trending

Adani Ports Share Price Target 2024: Brokerage houses like Motilal Oswal, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, and JM Financial are recommending buying Adani Ports stock, with a target price of Rs 1,500.

Stock Market

Sensex opened in green At 74,175.93, up 56.54 points or 0.08 per cent. Nifty started at 22,517.50, up 23.95 points or 0.10 per cent. Bank Nifty opened at 47,792.20, up 43.60 points or 0.09 per cent.

Stocks to buy today, March 11, 2024: According to Zee Business experts, Top stocks which are in ‘buy list’ are Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, Exide Industries, Biocon, IPCA Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Apar Industries. Let us take a look on major Share Price Target of some of the major stocks

Share Price Target On 11th March 2024:

Glenmark Pharma Share Price Target: Zee Business experts recommend buying Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares with a target price of Rs 1,010 and with a stop loss at Rs 920.

Trent Share Price Target : According to Zee Business experts Trent shares for targets with a buy call of Rs 4,025 and Rs 4,100 with a stop loss at Rs 3,900.

Nestle share price target: Choice Broking expert recommends buying Nestle India shares with target price of Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,630 and a stop loss at Rs 2,520.

Anup Engineering share price target: Zee Business Experts recommends buying Anup Engineering shares with a target price of Rs 1,970 and a stop loss at Rs 2,730.

SBI Share Price Target 2024

Brokerage firm downgraded its rating to Market-perform and has set the target price of the stock at Rs 780 apiece.

Adani Ports Share Price Target 2024

Brokerage houses like Motilal Oswal, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, and JM Financial are recommending buying Adani Ports stock, with a target price of Rs 1,500.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Target 2024

CLSA has maintained Outperform rating and increased target price by Rs 1576 apiece. Earlier share target price was at Rs 11,314 which is now increased to Rs 12, 890.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.