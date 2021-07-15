New Delhi: Adani Group’s share prices are being tracked keenly by investors. Those, who are seeking to invest their money, look for Adani Group’s listed companies at BSE and NSE. These companies are Adani Power Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. Here are the share prices of Adani Group’s listed companies and their overall market capitalization.Also Read - Mandira Bedi Pens Down An Emotional Note Remembering Husband Raj Kaushal On 23 Years Of Marriage – See Photos
- Adani Power Ltd. share price was recorded at Rs 105.05 at NSE.
- At BSE, Adani Power Ltd share price was recorded at Rs 105.45.
- Adani Power‘s market capitalization is Rs 50,671.42 crore.
- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s share price was Rs 697.25 at NSE
- At BSE, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s share price was at Rs 697.25.
- Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone‘s market capitalization is Rs 1,42,361.14 crore.
- Adani Green Energy Ltd’s share price was at Rs 979.70 at NSE.
- Adani Green Energy Ltd’s share price was at Rs 972.50 at BSE.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd share price was at Rs 1,402.05 at NSE.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd share price was at Rs 1,401.45 at BSE.
- Adani Enterprises Ltd’s market capitalization is Rs 1,54,132.88 crore.
- Adani Transmission Ltd. share price was at Rs 974.15 at NSE.
- Adani Transmission Ltd. share price was at Rs 969.85 at BSE.
- Adani Total Gas Ltd. share price was at Rs 881.25 at NSE.
- Adani Total Gas Ltd. share price was at 881.75 at BSE.
- Notably, share prices were recorded during the closing of stock market on July 14.