Adani To Collaborate With Uber? Gautam Adani Meets Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Hints Collaborations

During a visit in India, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has met India’s Billionaire Gautam Adani, which has sparked the debate over future collaborations among businesses.

Mumbai: Businessman Gautam Adani Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, during his visit to India, and it sparked a discussion over future collaborations between Adani Enterprises and Uber.

Both the leaders posted on Twitter about their meet and appreciated each other’s work in their respective fields.

“Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber’s expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia,” Adani said in a post on X.

The Uber CEO admitted that he met Gautam Adani over breakfast and had an “absolutely terrific conversation”. He appreciated the mobility service provider’s commitment to accelerate EV transition in India.

Though Adani has also posted pictures of the meeting but both the leaders did not mention the place of the meeting.

“An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over a delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs — looking forward to take our partnership to the next level,” Dara replied to Adani’s post.

Uber CEO Visit In India

The Uber CEO has been on visit in India since last week. Uber also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

Uber MoU With ONDC

Their new partnership with ONDC, a non-profit private organization founded by the Indian government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, is expected to advance Uber’s objective of providing all Indians with dependable, safe, and reasonably priced rides.

Khosrowshahi also participated in an event in Bengaluru where he discussed “Building Population Scale Technology” with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani.

Will Uber Adani Collaboration Impact On Ola?

Now it is to see when both the conglomerates will announce their any future collaborations and will it benefit Uber to compete with OLA in India after joining hands with one of biggest businesses in India.

