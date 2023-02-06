Adani Transmission Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 78% YoY, Revenue Up By 22%

Home

The company's revenue rose to Rs 3,552 crore in Q3 FY23, which is 22 per cent higher than what was reported in the same period a year ago.

New Delhi: Adani Group company Adani Transmission on Monday, 6 February 2023, reported a consolidated profit of Rs 474.7 crore, up by 77.8 per cent year on year (YoY), for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). Adani Transmission earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) witnessed a hike of 64 per cent YoY taking it to Rs 1,477,5 crore.

In the exchange filing, Adani Transmission said that its profit was aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order and the consolidated cash profit of Rs 955 crore in Q3 FY23 increased by 34 percent YoY.

According to to company, the revenue growth from transmission business was driven by newly commissioned JKTL and WRSS XXI (A) and recently commissioned lines, while distribution revenue increased 17.1 percent on account of a consistent uptick in energy demand. The transmission business revenue growth excluded the one-time income from regulatory order and the growth after including the same comes to 44 percent.

