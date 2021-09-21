New Delhi: Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani today said his group will invest USD 20 billion over the next 10 years in renewable energy generation and component manufacturing. Unveiling his conglomerate’s green vision, Adani claimed that his group will produce the world’s cheapest green electron.Also Read - Reliance Retail Acquires 40.95% Stake In Just Dial For Rs 3,497 Crore | Details Inside

Adani group is planning to triple its renewable power generation capacity over the next four years, foray into green hydrogen production, power all data centres with renewable energy, turn its ports into net carbon zero by 2025, and plans to spend over 75 per cent of capital expenditure until 2025 in green technologies, the Adani Group Chairman said while speaking at JP Morgan India Investor Summit, as per a PTI report.

Adani Group's "integrated value chain, our scale, and experience puts us on the path to be the producer of the least expensive green electron anywhere in the world," he said.

