New Delhi: In an apparent attempt to add another hurdle to Adani Group's takeover of the New Delhi Television Ltd, they've said Adani Group would require clearance from the income tax authorities for a major stake sale by its founders, said a Reuters report.

The report quoted NDTV saying in an exchange filing that income tax department, in 2017, had provisionally barred the founders of NDTV, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, from selling a part of their stake as part of reassessment of taxes.

India's richest man Gautam Adani, on August 23, had unveiled his plan to acquire a majority stake in NDTV. Ever since the announcement, NDTV shares have seen a continuous rise. The share price of NDTV stood at Rs 358.65 on August 22. Today, as the market closed, NDTV share price stands at Rs 495.05, which is a whopping 38 per cent increase.

Adani Group executed the plan to takeover NDTV by acquiring a company named VCPR that had provided a loan worth over Rs 400 crore to the founders of NDTV in exchange for warrants that allowed it to buy a stake in the news group at any time. Last week Adani Group said it had exercised those rights, which NDTV said was done without its consent.

On Wednesday, according to the Reuters report, NDTV said tax authorities were already reviewing whether the loans gave rise to an estimated capital gains tax obligation of Rs 1.75 billion based on allegations that they amounted to a transfer of the controlling interest in the network. The report added NDTV saying it had invited the Adani Group’s company to join its application to the tax authorities for clarification. Both India’s tax authorities and the Adani Group have not responded to Reuters’ report yet.