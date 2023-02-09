Home

Adani Wilmar offices have reportedly been raided by Himachal Pradesh tax department in Parvanoo.

Adani Wilmar Establishments Raided In Himachal Pradesh Over Alleged GST Violation

New Delhi: Adani Wilmar offices have reportedly been raided by Himachal Pradesh tax department in Parvanoo. It is said that the GST officials visited the offices of Adani Wilmar Group late on Wednesday, 8 February.

As per initial information, the raids were carried out after it was alleged that the company has not paid GST for multiple years, as per the Indian Express. It says the officials will prepare a report following which the next course of action will be decided.

Adani Group is currently engaged in a standoff with truck operators in Himachal Pradesh after the conglomerate shut down two cement plants following the revision of freight rates. The company has in total of seven functioning companies in Himachal Pradesh ranging from cold stores for fruits to grocery items supply.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated as and when more details emerge.)

