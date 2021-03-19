New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO – Adani Wilmar is gearing up for a big Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 5,000 crore. Adani Wilmar is looking to raise a staggering Rs 5,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering share sale. In order to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, Adani Wilmar has roped in two investment banks JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra, according to a report by Mint. This has come after several companies have started aiming to cash in positive investor sentiment through Initial Public Offering or IPO. Also Read - Coal Scam: SC asks SIT to file fresh status report on probe against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha

Adani Wilmar Initial Public Offering (IPO): All You Need To Know