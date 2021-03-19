New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO – Adani Wilmar is gearing up for a big Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth Rs 5,000 crore. Adani Wilmar is looking to raise a staggering Rs 5,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering share sale. In order to prepare for the Initial Public Offering, Adani Wilmar has roped in two investment banks JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra, according to a report by Mint. This has come after several companies have started aiming to cash in positive investor sentiment through Initial Public Offering or IPO. Also Read - Coal Scam: SC asks SIT to file fresh status report on probe against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha
Adani Wilmar Initial Public Offering (IPO): All You Need To Know
- Adani Wilmar’s proposed Initial Public Offering worth Rs 5000 crore has gained momentum as the boardroom process has commenced.
- Officials of both investment banks JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra have begun working on making the draft red herring prospectus of Adani Wilmar’s Initial Public Offering. A draft red herring prospectus or DRHP is a pivotal document that comprises the details prepared by merchant banks for any companies that are willing to issue an Initial Public Offering. The DRHP has details about the details such as business, promoters, financials, operations, industry positioning of the company which is seeking to issue an IPO.
- Adani Wilmar is an equal joint venture between Wilmar International Ltd and Adani Enterprises. Both the companies have shown keen interest in raising funds via the selling fresh shares and the ones held by Wilmar International Ltd and Adani Enterprises. Hence, Adani Wilmar has decided to go for the IPO.
- If Adani Wilmar’s IPO is successfully received among investors and listed on the share market, then this will be Adani Group’s seventh entity to get listed on the Indian bourses. So far, Adani Group has Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd.
- It seems that IPO mania has gripped the companies as well as the investors. Several number companies have issued initial public offerings and many more IPOs are all set to come. Nazara Technologies, Kalyan Jewellers, MTAR, Ease My Trip, Rail Tel, Indigo Paints, among others have offered Initial Public Offerings in recent times.