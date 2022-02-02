New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO allotment date has been fixed for February 3, 2022. The investors are keen to check the allotment status and we are here to help you with that. The shares will list on the stock market on February 8, 2022. Adani Wilmar IPO was subscribed more than 17 times. This will be the seventh company of the Adani Group to be listed on the share markets.Also Read - 20 Shares That May Help You Book Good Profit Post Budget

Direct Link To Check Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Status Here

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’ Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. in ‘Issue Name’ Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’ Click on ‘Search’ The allotment status will be shown on your screen

Go to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. from the drop-down menu Enter the PAN Number Click on ‘Search’ The allotment status will be shown on the screen

Adani Wilmar IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details You Need To Know Here