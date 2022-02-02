New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO allotment date has been fixed for February 3, 2022. The investors are keen to check the allotment status and we are here to help you with that. The shares will list on the stock market on February 8, 2022. Adani Wilmar IPO was subscribed more than 17 times. This will be the seventh company of the Adani Group to be listed on the share markets.Also Read - 20 Shares That May Help You Book Good Profit Post Budget
Direct Link To Check Adani Wilmar IPO Allotment Status Here
BSE Website
- Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and click on ‘Equity’
- Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. in ‘Issue Name’
- Enter the Application number received after applying for the shares
- Enter the PAN number and click on ‘I’m not a robot’
- Click on ‘Search’
- The allotment status will be shown on your screen
LinkIntime Website
- Go to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
- Select Adani Wilmar Ltd. from the drop-down menu
- Enter the PAN Number
- Click on ‘Search’
- The allotment status will be shown on the screen
Adani Wilmar IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details You Need To Know Here
- Adani Wilmar IPO Date: The IPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2022. It will close on January 31, 2022.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Price: Adani Wilmar IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per equity share.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Face Value: The face value of one equity share is Rs 1.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Lot Size: One lot consists of 65 shares. An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot.
- One investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots valuing around Rs 1,94,350.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Size: The company aims to raise Rs 3,600 crore through its IPO.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Registrar: Link Intime India has been chosen as the registrar of this issue.
- The employees of Adani Wilmar will get a discount of Rs 21 per equity share.