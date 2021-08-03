New Delhi: Adani Group company Adani Wilmar Ltd has filed papers for an IPO. Adani Wilmar IPO aims to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. The edible oil major has draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer, according to a PTI report.Also Read - SBI Launches 'Sim Binding Feature' for YONO, YONO Lite Apps to Protect Users from Online Fraud
Adani Wilmar IPO, Adani Group
Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates, Day 12: Tajinderpal Singh Toor 6th After First Set of Throws Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Invite Olympic Contingent to Red Fort on August 15, Also to Interact With Them at His Residence
- “The proposed listing of AWL on the stock exchanges will comprise an IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares by AWL for an amount of up to INR 45,000 million (approximately USD 600 million),” Adani Enterprises Limited, as per PTI report.
- “There will not be any secondary offering,” Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship firm of Adani group, said in a regulatory filing, the PTI report says.
- Currently, six Adani group companies are listed on domestic bourses.
- Apart from AEL, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
- Adani Wilmar Ltd sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand. It is a major player in the edible oil industry.