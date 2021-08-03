New Delhi: Adani Group company Adani Wilmar Ltd has filed papers for an IPO. Adani Wilmar IPO aims to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. The edible oil major has draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer, according to a PTI report.Also Read - SBI Launches 'Sim Binding Feature' for YONO, YONO Lite Apps to Protect Users from Online Fraud

