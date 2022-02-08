New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO is all set to list on the bourses today. The highly anticipated shares were subscribed over 17 times by the investors. However, it remains to be seen how shares of the seventh Adani group company to list on the share markets, will perform in a volatile market. The share allotment was announced on February 3, 2022.Also Read - Monday Blues: Sensex Closes Over 1,000 Points Lower, Nifty Just Over 17,200
Adani Wilmar IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price Here
The investors can check the live share price on bseindia’s website. They can visit the following link. Also Read - Bloodbath On D-Street! Sensex Crashes Over 1,300 Points, Nifty50 Around 17,200
https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/adani-wilmar-ltd/awl/543458/ Also Read - Share Market Today: 20 Shares For Profitable Trade On February 7, 2022
The details like face value, turnover etc can also be seen from the above-mentioned link.
Adani Wilmar IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details You Need To Know Here
- Adani Wilmar IPO Date: The IPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2022. It will close on January 31, 2022.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Price: Adani Wilmar IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per equity share.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Face Value: The face value of one equity share is Rs 1.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Lot Size: One lot consists of 65 shares. An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot.
- One investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots valuing around Rs 1,94,350.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Size: The company aims to raise Rs 3,600 crore through its IPO.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Registrar: Link Intime India has been chosen as the registrar of this issue.
- The employees of Adani Wilmar will get a discount of Rs 21 per equity share.