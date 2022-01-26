New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO will open for public subscription tomorrow, January 27, 2022. The company aims to raise Rs 36,000 crore through the IPO. The company will be the seventh company in the Adani Group to be listed on the Indian share markets. The subscription will close on January 31, 2022.Also Read - Boat To Hit Bourses Soon, Eyes To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Through IPO
Adani Wilmar IPO: How To Apply For Subscription
The applicants can use the following link on SE's website and download the application form for the Adani Wilmar IPO. They can also get additional information about the issue, including the prospectus of the issue.
https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=2554&type=IPO&idtype=1&status=F&IPONo=5657&startdt=27/Jan/2022 Also Read - Global Markets Crash Amidst Fear Of War Between Ukraine And Russia
Adani Wilmar IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details You Need To Know Here
- Adani Wilmar IPO Date: The IPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2022. It will close on January 31, 2022.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Price: Adani Wilmar IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per equity share.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Face Value: The face value of one equity share is Rs 1.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Lot Size: One lot consists of 65 shares. An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot. One investor can apply for a maximum of 13 lots valuing around Rs 1,94,350.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Size: The company aims to raise Rs 3,600 crore through its IPO.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Registrar: Link Intime India has been chosen as the registrar of this issue.
- The employees of Adani Wilmar will get a discount of Rs 21 per equity share.
- After Adani Wilmar IPO, the shareholders will have 12 per cent of the company, while an 88 per cent stake will be held by the two promoters.
- This is the seventh share of the Adani group to list on the stock market. Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones are already listed.
- Adani Wilmar is a big player in three categories, namely edible oil, packaged goods and FMCG and industrial essentials. It owns the famous oil brand, Fortune Oil.
- It is the largest producer of industrial essentials including glycerin and stearic acid.
- The company had earlier aimed to raise Rs 4,500 crore through the IPO. But it was later cut down to Rs 3,600 crore.