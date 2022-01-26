New Delhi: Adani Wilmar IPO will open for public subscription tomorrow, January 27, 2022. The company aims to raise Rs 36,000 crore through the IPO. The company will be the seventh company in the Adani Group to be listed on the Indian share markets. The subscription will close on January 31, 2022.Also Read - Boat To Hit Bourses Soon, Eyes To Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Through IPO

Adani Wilmar IPO: How To Apply For Subscription

The applicants can use the following link on SE's website and download the application form for the Adani Wilmar IPO. They can also get additional information about the issue, including the prospectus of the issue.

https://www.bseindia.com/markets/publicIssues/DisplayIPO.aspx?id=2554&type=IPO&idtype=1&status=F&IPONo=5657&startdt=27/Jan/2022

Adani Wilmar IPO: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details You Need To Know Here