New Delhi: Indian share markets saw a number of IPOs in 2021. Some of the biggest IPOs gave excellent returns to their investors like Zomato and Nykaa. On the other hand, some of them were disappointing. Paytm was one of them. This year, Adani Wilmar is all set to launch its IPO. According to a report by The Economic Times, the IPO will launch on Thursday, January 27.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture of Singapore-based Wilmar Group and Adani Group. It has many oil brands including Fortune Brand. According to the report, the company had aimed to raise Rs 4,500 crore through its IPO. But it will now raise Rs 3,600 crore. The IPO will close for subscription on January 31, 2022.

Adani Wilmar IPO Details: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details Here