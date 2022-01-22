New Delhi: Indian share markets saw a number of IPOs in 2021. Some of the biggest IPOs gave excellent returns to their investors like Zomato and Nykaa. On the other hand, some of them were disappointing. Paytm was one of them. This year, Adani Wilmar is all set to launch its IPO. According to a report by The Economic Times, the IPO will launch on Thursday, January 27.Also Read - This Tata Stock To Give Excellent Returns In One Year! Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Owns 3.92 Crore Shares Of This Company. Do You Own It?
Adani Wilmar is a joint venture of Singapore-based Wilmar Group and Adani Group. It has many oil brands including Fortune Brand. According to the report, the company had aimed to raise Rs 4,500 crore through its IPO. But it will now raise Rs 3,600 crore. The IPO will close for subscription on January 31, 2022. Also Read - AGS Transact Technologies Ltd IPO To Open For Subscription Today. Check How To Apply, Share Price, Other Details Here
Adani Wilmar IPO Details: Price Band, Face Value, Other Details Here
Also Read - Delhivery IPO Gets SEBI Nod To Raise Rs 7,460 Crore | 5 Things You Need To Know
- Adani Wilmar IPO Date: The IPO will open for subscription on January 27, 2022. It will close on January 31, 2022.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Price: Adani Wilmar IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 218-230 per equity share.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Face Value: The face value of one equity share is Rs 1.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Lot Size: One lot consists of 65 shares. An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Size: The company aims to raise Rs 3,600 crore through its IPO.
- Adani Wilmar IPO Registrar: Link Intime India has been chosen as the registrar of this issue.
- This is the seventh share of the Adani group to list on the stock market. Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones are already listed.