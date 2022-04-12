New Delhi: Manila-headquartered Asian Development Bank (ADB) has decided to give a loan of $2 million to Nagaland to design climate-resilient urban infrastructure, strengthening institutional capacity and improving municipal resource mobilisation in the state. The government of India and ADB on Tuesday signed the USD 2 million Project Readiness Financing (PRF) loan, the Manila-headquartered lender said in a release.Also Read - What is AFSPA, And Why Govt's Decision To Reduce It From Three States is 'Historic'? Explained

Nagaland’s towns and cities face the long-term challenges of climate change, lack of basic amenities, and poor connectivity. Major transport routes around urban areas are severely affected by landslides during the monsoon season. Urban roads are in poor condition without proper stormwater drainage, ADB said. Also Read - Central BJP Panel Approves Candidates For Rajya Sabha Seats In Assam, Himachal, Tripura And Nagaland. List Here

The PRF loan will help design water supply, sanitation, solid waste management and urban roads in 16 district headquarter towns (DHTs) with climate-resilient features and improved access to the poor and vulnerable. Also Read - 5 Unique Destinations in India For Those Who Love Flowers And Holi!

Capacity building of state agencies will help augment own-resource mobilization by urban local bodies, improve their readiness for implementing the ensuing project and initiate sector and institutional reforms, ADB said.

(With agency inputs)