New Delhi: Under India's 'One Nation, One Fertilizer' scheme, the union government has directed all fertilizer companies in the country to sell their products under the brand name of 'Bharat'. The fertilizer companies have opposed this move saying it will affect both their branding and engagement with farmers.

Under the 'One Nation, One Fertilizer' scheme, companies selling urea, DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), NPK (nitrogen phosphorus potassium) or MOP (muriate of potash) will have the prefix 'Bharat' — for instance, Bharat Urea, Bharat DAP, Bharat NPK and Bharat MOP — regardless of the product being manufactured by a public or a private player.

The government also gives subsidies to fertilizer companies under the PMBJP (Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna) scheme, the benefits of which, the companies would in turn pass on to farmers. Ergo, the government has also directed companies to put up logo of the PMBJP scheme on the bags of the fertilizers. This direction of the government has also kindled murmurs among the fertilizer manufacturing companies that said the move will bring in "unnecessary uniformity" in the market.

“Our company’s name will become very small as most of the space on the bag will be occupied by the said logo”, The Economic Times quoted a fertilizer company official.

Considering the whole space available for branding on a fertilizer bag, according to the new scheme, companies are only allowed to display their name, logo and other product information only on one-third of the space. The remaining two-third of the space goes to the ‘Bharat’ brand and PMBJP logo.