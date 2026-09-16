Adidas India layoff: Company to slash 50% of workforce at Gurugram Tech Hub; software engineers, data scientists to lose jobs

A major downsizing is underway at Adidas's Gurgaon tech hub in India, impacting close to 350 employees.

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Adidas’s latest layoffs will hit its tech team hard, targeting software engineers, data scientists, and data engineers. File image

Adidas has laid off nearly 50 per cent of its workforce at its India Tech hub in Gurugram, affecting software engineers, data scientists and data engineers.

Nearly half of the hub’s 700 employees are expected to be impacted by the layoffs. According to Hindustan Times report, the athletic apparel and footwear company made the announcement at a town hall held on Tuesday (September 15).

While Adidas confirmed the layoffs to news website Wocult, it did not reveal how many employees were affected. The company described the move as a “difficult decision” made to streamline processes and adapt to a “rapidly evolving business.”

What is the India Tech Hub?

Adidas’s latest layoffs will hit its tech team hard, targeting software engineers, data scientists, and data engineers, according to sources speaking to Wocult.

Set up in 2021 to build out Adidas’s digital and engineering teams, the India Tech Hub is now downsizing, with 300 to 350 jobs on the line five years later.

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According to insiders, the cutbacks are being split into two phases. Some staff received exit notices on September 15 immediately following a town hall announcement, while others will remain through mid-December for knowledge transfer.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organization in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization, strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

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We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.

India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company’s growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.”