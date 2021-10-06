New Delhi: Aditya Birla AMC IPO allotment date is here. Investors, who have subscribed to the Initial Public Offering, are eager to know the share allotment status. The subscription period opened on September 29 and ended on October 1.Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Check Subscription Status, Details, Review, Price

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Allotment: Link To Check Status

Subscribers to the Aditya Birla AMC IPO, can check the status of their application at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Once you visit the BSE India website, you need to check status of Issue Application.

You need to enter details such as Issue Type, Issue Name, Application Number, Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Price, Listing Date, Subscription Status, Details

Aditya Birla AMC IPO has a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The IPO price is Rs 695 to Rs 712 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot and minimum order of 20 shares.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO is likely to be listed at BSE and NSE on October 11.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO is an issue size of aggregating up to Rs 2,768.26 crore. The IPO is entirely offer for sale.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO was subscribed 5.25 times overall. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 10.36 times, non-institutional investors 4.39 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.24 times.

Ahead of the subscription, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said it had collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors, PTI reported. Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO Subscription Opens Today; Price, Review, How To Invest

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Subscription: Two Key Risks That Investors Must Know