New Delhi: The subscription process for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) is going on. The subscription period will close on October 1. The issue size of the IPO is Rs 2,768.26 crore with a price of Rs 695 to Rs 712 per equity share.Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO Subscription Opens Today; Price, Review, How To Invest

Till 11:45 am on Thursday, Aditya Birla AMC IPO has been subscribed 73 per cent. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was fully subscribed (1.43 times) and non-institutional investors 18 per cent, as per details provided by Chittorgrah website.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) is of 3,88,80,000 equity shares, as per PTI report.

The initial share-sale is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm, the PTI report says.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors, according to PTI report.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, PTI report says. Also Read - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Subscription: Two Key Risks That Investors Must Know