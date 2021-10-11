New Delhi: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO was today listed at share market. The shares of the company have made a quiet debut at the stock market. At BSE, shares were trading at Rs 705 against the initial public offering price of Rs 695 to Rs 712 per equity share, according to data recorded on BSE India website at 10.36 am on Monday.Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO Allotment: Direct Link To Check Share Status, Listing Date

Aditya Birla AMC Share Price

To check Aditya Birla AMC share price, you need to go to official website of BSE India – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/aditya-birla-sun-life-amc-ltd/abslamc/543374/. Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO: Check Subscription Status, Details, Review, Price

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Details

The initial public offering was opened for subscription on September 29, 2021. The subscription period closed on October 1, 2021.

Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO had a face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 20 shares.

The size of the initial public offering was aggregating up to Rs 2,768.26 crore. It was an entirely offer for sale.

The ipo was subscribed 5.25 times overall. In qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, the ipo was subscribed 10.36 times, in Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category 4.39 times, in retail individual investor (RII) category 3.24 times.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had collected Rs 789 crore from anchor investors, as per a PTI report.

Notably, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, the PTI report says. Also Read - Aditya Birla AMC IPO Subscription Opens Today; Price, Review, How To Invest