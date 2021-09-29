New Delhi: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s initial public offering (IPO) is opening for public subscription today and it will close on October 1. Ahead of IPO, the company has stated that it had raised Rs 789 crore from anchor investors, as per a PTI report. The firm allotted 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at Rs 712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at Rs 788.95 crore, according to a circular on the BSE India website.Also Read - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Subscription: Two Key Risks That Investors Must Know

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Subscription Process

Interested investors, who are seeking to subscribe the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, can do so by following a few simple steps.

Prominent banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC, ICICI and other lenders and stock brokers allow you to apply for subscription online.

First, you need to log in to your trading account. After that select the IPO you want to subscribe. Subsequently, you need to transfer funds to your trading account from your bank account. Then you need to select the amount of shares you want to invest and go for it, as per details provided on Chittorgarh website.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Price, Review