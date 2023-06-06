Home

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail with Rs 5,000 crore Investment

Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday announced its planning to enter into the branded jewellery retail sector, investing Rs 5,000 crore.

The newly established branded jewellery retail venture will be managed with extensive expertise in the retail industry.

The company stated that it plans to establish a new venture called “Novel Jewels Ltd” to operate this business. The venture will focus on creating expansive jewellery retail stores throughout India, offering in-house jewellery brands. The newly established branded jewellery retail venture will be managed by a recently assembled leadership team comprising individuals with extensive expertise in the retail industry and in the specific category of jewellery.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, stated that this entry into the jewellery retail sector is a strategic decision to diversify their portfolio and seize opportunities for growth in the dynamic Indian consumer market, as mentioned in a report by Economic Times. As disposable income increases, consumers with discerning tastes and aspirations are increasingly seeking design-focused, customised, and premium-quality jewellery, according to him.

In the meantime, Aditya Birla Ventures, the venture capital division of the Group, participated as a co-leader in a fundraiser for GIVA, a startup specialising in silver jewellery. In June, the company successfully secured Series B funding. Aryaman Vikram Birla, the founder of Aditya Birla Ventures, expressed optimism about the growth potential of silver jewellery in both online and offline channels when the venture was announced.

As of 31 March 2022, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) reportedly generated a revenue of Rs 8,136 crore. Its fashion brands and retail formats are present in a wide network of 3,487 stores and over 30,000 multi-brand outlets.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Birla stated that the projected revenue of Rs 21,000 crore for the year 2026 would not only surpass the set target but also establish even higher milestones for the future growth of the business.

