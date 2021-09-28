New Delhi: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday and will close on October 1. The size of the initial public offering is Rs 2,768.30 crore. It has an issue price of Rs 695 to Rs 712 per share.Also Read - Paras Defence IPO Allotment Date: How To Check Application Status

The objects of the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's initial public offer are to carry out the Offer for Sale of up to 38,880,000 Equity Shares by the promoters and to achieve the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges, as per details provided by Religare Broking.

There are two key risks that investors may look into – any regulatory changes may impact its business and high competition from existing and new participants offering investment products, Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking stated in its research report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

The initial public offering is entirely an offer for sale and has a face value of Rs 5 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO has a market lot of 20 equity shares.

Interested investors must note that 50 per cent of the shares have been allotted in QIB category and 35 per cent in Retail segment and 15 per cent in Non-institutional portion.

Axis Capital Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial Consultants Private Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, and Yes Securities (India) Ltd are Lead Book Running Managers.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (ABSL AMC) is currently set up as a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) and Sun Life AMC.

They have established a geographically diversified pan-India distribution presence covering 284 locations spread over 27 states and 6 union territories.