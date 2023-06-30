Home

Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund To Merge Schemes Investing Overseas

The notice states that unitholders who have pledged or encumbered their units will not have the opportunity to withdraw unless they get a release of their commitments or encumbrances prior to submitting redemption or transfer requests. (Representative image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: In a major move, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance has announced the merger of Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund, Plan B (ABSB), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Commodity Equities Fund, Global Agri Plan (ABSC), into Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund, Plan A (ABSA). The proposed merger shall be effective as of July 28, 2023, the report of the Economic Times said.

Option To Unitholders

The existing unitholders of the scheme will be given the option either to redeem their investment or transfer their funds to any other fund of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The notice said that, by submitting a legitimate redemption or switch-out request at any official point of acceptance of the Fund, the Exit Option may be exercised at any time throughout the Exit Option Period.

The notice further states that unitholders who have pledged or encumbered their units will not have the opportunity to withdraw unless they get a release of their commitments or encumbrances prior to submitting redemption or transfer requests, the Economic Times report said.

Know The Exit-load-free window

Additionally, the surviving scheme, ABSA, will become the Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund following the merger. Existing investors must be given an exit window without any exit load because the merger of the schemes represents a change in their basic characteristics. The fund house has set this exit-load-free window from June 29, 2023, through July 28, 2023, inclusive, in accordance with the rule, a report by Moneycontrol said.

According to the notification, all other terms in the SID of the surviving scheme, including the investment aim, investment pattern, yearly scheme recurring expenditures, and other provisions, will remain the same after the merger, with the exception of the addition of rules relating to the creation of segregated portfolios. Since no new scheme will be created as a result of the aforementioned merger, unitholders of the surviving scheme will not have their interests negatively affected, the report from the Economic Times said.

